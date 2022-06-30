Drugs seized from four overstaying foreigners in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested four foreigners who were allegedly overstaying in Hyderabad and indulging in illegal activities like peddling drugs.

Twenty grams of cocaine and 110 grams of Methamphetamine were seized from the arrested, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said at a press conference. Among the arrested were two Nigerians, a Yemeni and a Tanzanian. Two Nizerians, believed to be the main supplier of cocaine and Methaphetamine, are still at large.

Hunt is on for them. A team of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gummi Chakravarthy, caught the foreigners. Mr. Anand said investigators identified 23 persons who purchased drugs from the arrested. These ‘drug consumers’ too are absconding.

In a separate operation, H-NEW caught three Nigerians and two Ivory Coast nationals on charge of over-staying illegally. A requisition was sent to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Hyderabad to deport them to their respective countries.