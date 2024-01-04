Drugs Control Administration seizes fake antibiotics worth ₹22.95 lakh

January 04, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Drugs Control Administration busted a spurious antibiotics racket which involved shipping of fake antibiotics into the State through courier from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The officials seized fake drugs worth ₹22.95 lakh.

The officials closely monitored courier services, particularly of Trackon Couriers Private Limited, in Uppal. Their vigilance led to the identification of a suspicious consignment of five cartons arriving from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on December 30, 2023. The recipient was Puvvada Lakshman, a repeat offender implicated in a previous spurious drug racket exposed by DCA on December 29, 2023.

Surveillance initiated on December 30, 2023 led DCA officials to intercept the delivery on Wednesday at an unlicensed premises in Dilsukhnagar. Puvvada Lakshman was apprehended with five cartons containing spurious drugs, specifically 51,000 tablets of the antibiotic ‘Cefoxim-CV,’ falsely labelled as manufactured by a non-existent company, Lifesciences, from Himachal Pradesh, with a market value of ₹22.95 lakh.

Collaborating with Task Force authorities, DCA officials identified Lakshman’s accomplices, Pokala Ramesh and Garapalli Purnachander, of Saidabad. Lakshman confessed to supplying these counterfeit drugs to certain medical shops in the State.

The DCA officers seized the spurious antibiotics and despatched the samples for analysis. Further investigations are on.

