Drugs Control Administration officials raid nine blood banks

February 22, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Drugs Control Administration officials conducted surprise raids at nine blood banks in Hyderabad. Specially formed teams executed comprehensive risk-based inspections, focusing on screening and testing donated blood for transmissible diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis and others.

The officials also assessed charges imposed by blood banks for various blood components, adherence to government guidelines issued in June 2022, record maintenance, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

During the raids, the DCA officers discovered lapses in screening and testing procedures, overcharging by certain blood banks, and issues related to equipment calibration.The inspections also revealed non-compliance with operational supervision requirements, and inaccuracies in maintaining critical records at various blood banks, said a release.

In response to these findings, showcause notices have been issued to the nine blood banks, initiating departmental actions for their failure to adhere to regulatory norms.

