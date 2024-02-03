GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drugs Control Administration in Telangana busts illegal trade in blood

February 03, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has found an illicit operation involving the unauthorised collection of ‘human plasma’ and ‘whole human blood’ from multiple blood banks across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release from the DCA.

The activities were traced to ‘Haemo Service Laboratories,’ an establishment unlawfully collecting human plasma, whole human blood and human serum from various blood banks. The accused was involved in unauthorised stocking at a residential building in Bhavani Nagar, Moosapet, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The proprietor of Haemo Service Laboratories has been identified as R. Raghavendra Naik and the establishment has been functioning for the past eight years. During a search on Friday at the firm’s location, DCA officials found stocks of human plasma bags, bottles, human serum and human blood stored in freezers on the premises. These products were then illegally sold at higher prices to various entities, contravening the law, according to the press release.

During the search, Mr. Raghavendra confessed to have illegally procuring blood and plasma from several blood banks in Hyderabad and one from Kurnool.

Further investigation showed that Mr. Raghavendra had been distributing these illicitly obtained products to multiple companies. DCA officials found that he had acquired over 6,000 units from blood banks since 2016. Human plasma bags (150 ml), acquired unlawfully at ₹700, were being sold at ₹3,800.

In addition to the illicit trade in blood, the DCA officials stumbled upon in-vitro diagnostic kits for HIV, HCV, HBsAg, VDRL and malariastocked on the premises. The officials seized the stocks and relevant documents during the search and have initiated action against the accused, the press release added.

