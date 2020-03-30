Druggists want transport of medicines

The Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association has urged the State government to take necessary steps to allow the transportation of medicines to different parts of State on a war footing so that there is no shortage of supplies in the 25,000 and odd pharmacies.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Association president Ch. Janardhan Rao and general secretary J.Satish Rao expressed concern that non-availability regular parcel services by leading transport operators and closure of the courier services due to the lockdown had created a situation where the medicines and crucial drugs are not reaching the pharmacies.

They said right from the wholesale distributors to the retailers, shortage of medicines was looming large. They also wanted government to take steps to see that the drug manufacturing units began production duly following all the precautions.

They said time was running out as there could be severe shortage of medicines in the next few days, if proper steps were not taken.