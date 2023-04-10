Drug peddlers arrested 

April 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) on Monday arrested a drug peddler and found in his possession about 183 gms of charas and 340 gms of ganja.

The police said Syed Sharfuddin, the accused from Katedhan, hailed from Auranagabad, Maharashtra. A plumber by occupation, he took to procuring ganja and charas and selling it to customers in Mailardevpally.

The accused was also arrested in a related case in 2022 by Ramgopalpet police and was sent to jail.

In a separate case, the Task Force team nabbed two peddlers and seized from them 71 gms of hashish oil. The contraband was reportedly found packed in 10 mini bottles in the possession of M. Naveen and K. Sai Ram, of Old Bowenpally and Amberpet respectively.

Naveen, the police said, worked in a band troupe. He along with his friend Sai Ram was nabbed in Nallakunta, where they were reportedly waiting to sell the oil to some customers.