Drug peddler nabbed, 53 MDMA, 850 grams ketamine seized 

January 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) and Chandrayangutta police nabbed an inter-State drug offender and seized 53 grams of MDMA and 850 grams of ketamine, reportedly brought here for delivery to a customer.

The accused identified as Mohd. Shabeer Ali from North Parganas in West Bengal is an Ayurvedic expert and had been living with his family in Hyderabad since 2009. He had been running his ‘Perfect Dental & Piles Clinic’ at Chandrayangutta.

According to the police, he ventured into selling synthetic drugs because of his low income. He allegedly procured MDMA from Chennai for ₹30,000 via an online portal and got it delivered through a courier service. Ketamine was procured from one Kaku from Malkangiri, Odisha, for ₹12,000.

He was arrested on Thursday while selling the contraband to a customer at his clinic.

In a separate case, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Punjagutta police arrested four drug smugglers at Ameerpet and seized 1 kg alprazolam.

S. Muthu Kumar of Vellore, A. Soundara Rajan of Tiruvannamalai, reportedly sold the anaesthetic to Kethavath Bharath and Nedhuru Chinna Gangadhar of Nizamabad, at ₹5 lakh per kg. The latter two were allegedly using alprazolam for making spurious toddy.

The four were nabbed while they were exchanging the material at a commercial complex at Ameerpet on Thursday.