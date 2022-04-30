Drug peddler held

Madhapur police of Cyberabad on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old drug peddler from Kamareddy district and seized 70 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine), a four-wheeler and a mobile phone, all worth ₹10 lakh. He was identified Matam Veerendar alias Veeru from Pedda Devaada village at Bichukunda Manda.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli, the accused, who was habituated to lavish lifestyle and addicted to social vices, was apprehended near Cyber Towers junction.

A few months ago, the accused came in contact with a drug supplier, one Pradeep Sharma from Prathapgad, Rajasthan. “Veerendar was procuring MDMA from him for ₹1,000 per gram and in turn was selling the same in Hyderabad for ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 per gram,” she said.