Drug peddler held
Madhapur police of Cyberabad on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old drug peddler from Kamareddy district and seized 70 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine), a four-wheeler and a mobile phone, all worth ₹10 lakh. He was identified Matam Veerendar alias Veeru from Pedda Devaada village at Bichukunda Manda.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli, the accused, who was habituated to lavish lifestyle and addicted to social vices, was apprehended near Cyber Towers junction.
A few months ago, the accused came in contact with a drug supplier, one Pradeep Sharma from Prathapgad, Rajasthan. “Veerendar was procuring MDMA from him for ₹1,000 per gram and in turn was selling the same in Hyderabad for ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 per gram,” she said.
