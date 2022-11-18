Drug kingpin Edwin gets anticipatory bail

November 18, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Druglord Edwin Nunes, who was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) on November 5, has been released on anticipatory bail. Edwin is the owner of Curlies Shack Restaurant in Goa and would organise and host DJ parties where his agents would supply drugs to the tourists attending the party.

The druglord was apprehended  by the city cops with the help of Goa Police. Edwin is also accused in the sensational Sonali Phogat murder case in Goa and other cases involving the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. While he was arrested by the Goa Police several times, he would come out on bail and remain underground. In Hyderabad, he is accused in two NDPS cases at Lallaguda and Osmania University police stations.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior police official said: “In one of the police stations, one of the conditions imposed for his bail is that he has to appear before the inspector everyday and mark his attendance”. If any of the conditions are breached, he will be sent back to jail. The police will soon file the chargesheet in the matter after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) submits its report, said the official.

Drug Peddler Priteesh Narayan Borkar who was arrested by the Hyderabad City Police on August 16 had confessed that he was procuring Ecstacy pills, LSD blots and MDMA in bulk from six persons, one of whom was Edwin. Before getting arrested by the Hyderabad Police, he was named in an FIR and remanded to Judicial Custody by Anjuna Police in Goa for obtaining a fake Covid 19 report.

