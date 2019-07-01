Drug kingpin caught, 106 grams of cocaine seized

One of the main suppliers of cocaine in the city, Divine Ebuka Suzee, who used to operate from Bengaluru, was caught at Nanalnagar by the Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday along with a woman. Around 106 grams of cocaine was seized.

A week ago, the Excise Department’s Enforcement wing arrested three people – Zadi Pascal, Okorouchenna Samuel, Ugochukwu Chima Good Luck – and seized 254 grams of cocaine. The officials had earlier said that the kingpins in Mumbai and Bengaluru supplied cocaine from metro cities to Hyderabad through drug couriers. After the three were caught, the main suppliers engaged Samuel Smith Nelson, a citizen of Ghana residing at Neredmet, and Mark Owolaby from the Republic of Biafra residing at Gandipet. They too were caught on Saturday. C. Vivekananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Department (Hyderabad Division), said since the five were caught, Ebuka, a Nigerian, reached the city to supply cocaine to customers here. He was in the city along with a woman Toure Aminata.

Based on a tip-off, they were caught at their house at Nanalnagar on Monday. “Upon questioning, Ebuka said he used to get cocaine from a person named Choose, a Nigerian, who stays in Brazil. The contraband was smuggled to Mumbai through sea route. After reaching there, it was collected by Choose’s agent Thaga. Thereafter, it was supplied to Ebuka, who started selling it in Hyderabad at ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 8,000 per gram,” said Assistant Excise Superintendent of Enforcement Wing (Hyderabad) N. Anji Reddy.