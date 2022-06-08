Drug Destruction Day: 20.35 kg heroin, 4.8 tonnes ganja incinerated 

Observing ‘Ministry of Finance – Iconic Week’ between June 6 and 12, and ‘Drug Destruction Day’ on Wednesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad incinerated 4.8 tonnes of ganja and 20.35 kg of heroin.

Officials said the contraband was seized in various operations, and its value was about ₹ 150 crore. As part of the celebrations, the DRI has destroyed the seized narcotic and psychotropic substances across the country in 14 locations.

The 20.35 kg of heroin was seized from foreign nationals arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, from Thailand, Uganda, Zambia and Tanzania.

Cannabis, about 4.812 kgs, valued about ₹ 9.62 crore was recovered in five incidents in Siddipet, at LB Nagar crossroads, Pedda Amberpet toll plaza and Isnapur village on Mumbai Highway. The incineration process of the seized material here was conducted at the Hyderabad Waste Management Project at Dundigal.

In the virtual presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Tax, Hyderabad zone, B.V. Sivanagakumari and other senior officials participated in the programme.