Drug consignment heading to Rajasthan and Maharashtra seized in Hyderabad

September 03, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar zone, along with the law and order police of Rachakonda, collectively seized 270 kilograms of marijuana in two cases while it was being smuggled to Rajasthan and Maharashtra from Andhra Pradesh, via Hyderabad.

In the first case, SOT of LB Nagar zone, along with the Abdullapurmet police, seized 200 kilos of marijuana from a gang of four men from Rajasthan. Officials said that the accused were transporting the contraband from Odisha to Rajasthan when they were caught at the Abdullapurmet Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The gang members, identified as Rakesh Chowhan, 25, Bajrang Singh, 43, Pavan, 23, and Samer Ram, 33, all natives of Rajasthan, took a new route to smuggle the contraband across borders to hoodwink the police. “They took the Sileru-Khammam-Suryapet-ORR-Medchal-Adilabad-Nagpur-Kota route to reach Ajmer, Rajasthan. We seized 200 kilos of the contraband, ₹50,000 cash, five mobiles along with the car they were travelling in,” said the police.

Meanwhile, the SOT LB Nagar officials, along with Pochampally police, also seized 70 kilos of marijuana while it was being transported to Maharashtra from Araku, Andhra Pradesh.

Police said that Devraj Teju Pawar, 23, who was previously involved in three narcotics cases, along with Sachin Subhash Shinde, 35, previously involved in two such cases, were caught near Juluru crossroad in Pochampally on Saturday morning.

“Their receiver in Maharashtra, who is yet to be identified, has deployed them to smuggle the contraband. They managed to reach Pochampally with 70 kilos consignment and were nabbed while they were waiting for a vehicle to come and pick them,” said the police.

