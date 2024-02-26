Drug case: Telangana YouTuber likely to be quizzed; probe on to find supplier

February 26, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Narsingi police of Cyberabad will search for the drug peddlers who supplied narcotics to YouTuber and former Bigg Boss-Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. Officials have already issued a summon notice to Mr. Shanmukh.

Speaking to The Hindu, the police said Mr. Shanmukh was regularised under Section 27 of the NDPS Act as the contraband seized from him was only 16 grams. “However, we will question him about the supplier and other possible customers of the peddlers,” said the officials.

DCP-Rajendranagar Ch. Srinivas said they were awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to file a charge sheet in the case. “All his medical tests and formalities were completed, and, as per the law, a 41 CrPC notice [a summon notice] was also issued. Post the FSL report, a charge sheet will be filed, and we will be proceeding further with the probe,” he said.

There has not been any evidence to substantiate if Mr. Shanmukh further supplied the drugs to others. “The goal is to identify the suppliers and find other evidence that can help us investigate the case deeper,” said the investigating officer from the Narsingi police.

Mr. Shanmukh might have to appear for questioning in connection with the drug case registered against him on February 22. He was arrested after the Narsingi police landed at his flat to pick up his brother, Sampath Vinay, for questioning in a cheating and rape case. Mr. Shanmukh was caught with 16 grams of marijuana, leading to his arrest.

Notably, Mr. Shanmukh tested positive for the drug on the urinalysis drug screen test done by Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) after claiming that he only held on to the contraband but did not consume it. Following this, he was tested positive in a confirmatory drug test at a private hospital.

The police registered a case against him under Section 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotics drug or psychotropic substance) under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On the other hand, Mr. Sampath was arrested under sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

