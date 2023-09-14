Drug bust in Hyderabad: Tollywood director and Nigerian nationals from Bengaluru in the net

September 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chasing the lead from an earlier drug bust in a service apartment in Madhapur, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has reportedly nabbed three Nigerian nationals from Bengaluru and a Tollywood film director among others. Officials seized 50 gm of MDMA, 24 ecstasy pills and eight gm of cocaine from the accused.

Meanwhile, Director of TSNAB and Commissioner of Hyderabad City Police, C.V. Anand said that Tollywood actor Navdeep Pallapolu, producer Ravi Uppalapati and owners of city based pubs are absconding in the case.

The three Nigerian nationals, identified as Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, 29, Igbawre Micheal, 32, and Thomas Anagha Kalu, 49, were picked up from Bengaluru. Other suspected drug peddlers, including Devarakonda Suresh Rao, 35, a sales manager of a start up in Gachibowli; Kolli Ramchand, 37, who runs a plant nursery; Kurapati Sandeep, 35, a marketing manager of a software firm; film director Anugu Sushanth Reddy, 36, and businessman Pagalla Srikar Krishna Praneeth, 32, were nabbed from Hyderabad.

Earlier on August 31, TSNAB officials nabbed Kapa Bhaskar Balaji, 34, a former Navy officer, K. Venkataratna Reddy, 47, financier for Tollywood, and D. Murali, 42, a senior stenographer at Rail Nilayam, following a raid at a service apartment in Madhapur. Police had seized 2.8 gm cocaine, 6 LSD blots, 25 ecstasy pills, 20 gm of marijuana from the accused. They were allegedly found partying at a flat in Vittal Rao Nagar of Madhapur along with two women, who were allegedly promised roles in movies.

“Amobi Chukwudi used to purchase drugs from a Nigerian National, Kewly, who recently shifted to Nigeria. Igbawre Micheal was purchasing drugs from Ben Frank Wilson alias Bernard and accused Thomas Anagha Kalu was sourcing it from Favour Ugwu, who also shifted back to Nigeria,” said the Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner claimed that big names from the Tollywood film industry had come up in the drug bust and that the officials were gathering evidence to make further arrests.

Amobi Chukwudi is member of ‘All India Nigerian Students & Community Association’ in Bengaluru and has been helping the community members by raising funds under the trust called ‘Help for Bookie & Innocent’ to meet the expenditure of deportation, bail and other legal services.

“Bhaskar Balaji is the main supplier among the Hyderabad crowd and also organises parties. He gives nicknames to his customers and uses the Snapchat application to run the business. Few days back, Balaji and one Ram had met Amobi Chukwudi to buy cocaine and ecstasy pills. Meanwhile, Devarakonda Suresh, Kolli Ramchand, Kuarapati Sandeep, Sushanth Reddy and Pagalla Srikar Krishna Praneeth were regularly purchasing drugs from Balaji and Ram,” the police official claimed.

Meanwhile, Actor Navdeep took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted, “That’s not me gentlemen. I’m right here .. pls clarify thanks”.

While the three Nigerians were in Hyderabad to deliver a consignment of drugs, based on credible information, the sleuths of TSNAB, along with Gudimalkapur Police, apprehended them. The main drug supplier, Ben Frank Wilson alias Benard, is reportedly at large.