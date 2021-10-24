‘Drug Awareness’ campaign held at OU

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Sunday flagged off a Drug Awareness campaign at Arts College, Osmania University.

He participated in the morning walk with over 1,000 students and created awareness about the ill-effects of cannabis. He asked the students to provide information about drug abuse among the students with an aim to protect them from getting addicted to drugs. “Hyderabad has low drug problem compared to other cities in the country, but vigilance is needed. So, mainly students should not fall prey to drugs. They should be careful, while true Indians should stay away from drugs,” Mr.Kumar said.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravinder, Amberpet and Uppal legislators Kaleru Venkatesh and B.Subash Reddy, respectively, Joint Commissioner of Police (East Zone) M Ramesh and other officers participated in the programme.