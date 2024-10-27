Drowning incident: bodies of two youths retrieved from Pranahita river, another yet to be traced

The bodies of two of the three youths, who drowned in Pranahita river at Somini village in Bejjur mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday, were retrieved after an intensive search operation on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Zaheer Hussain, 22, and Irshad, 19, of Bejjur. The body of another youngster, who was washed away in the river, could not be traced till the reports last came in.

The trio drowned while bathing in the river at Somini located on the Telangana-Maharashtra border late on Saturday afternoon.

The local police in coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring Maharashtra deployed a boat and a host of swimmers to aid the search operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.