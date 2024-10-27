ADVERTISEMENT

Drowning incident: bodies of two youths retrieved from Pranahita river, another yet to be traced

Published - October 27, 2024 07:22 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of two of the three youths, who drowned in Pranahita river at Somini village in Bejjur mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday, were retrieved after an intensive search operation on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Zaheer Hussain, 22, and Irshad, 19, of Bejjur. The body of another youngster, who was washed away in the river, could not be traced till the reports last came in.

The trio drowned while bathing in the river at Somini located on the Telangana-Maharashtra border late on Saturday afternoon.

The local police in coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring Maharashtra deployed a boat and a host of swimmers to aid the search operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US