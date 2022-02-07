Drop in new COVID cases, ICU admissions

HYDERABAD

07 February 2022 23:07 IST

1,380 infections logged as 68K samples tested

Telangana is recording a drop in COVID-19 cases as well as in the number of patients in hospital ICUs.

Of the 68,720 samples put to test on Monday, 1,380 were detected with coronavirus.

In the first week of January, the daily caseload hovered around the 2,000-mark when those many tests were conducted.However, the number of samples examined in a day has dropped as over a lakh tests were being conducted on a daily basis until a few weeks ago.

The new 1,380 infections included 350 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 105 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 69 from Rangareddy. The cumulative caseload now stands at 7,78,910.

One more person died, taking the death toll to 4,101.

As for ICU admission of COVID patients, the bed occupancy had crossed 850 towards the end of January. On Monday, 678 patients were in ICU.