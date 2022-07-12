Drop idea of film on Razakars, writer urged

Congress leader says it may lead to unnecessary divisions among people

TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan has urged the film writer and Rajya Sabha nominated member V. Vijayendra Prasad not to script a film on Razakars, as such films may lead to unnecessary divisions among people in the present circumstances.

In a statement here, he said though Mr. Vijayendra Prasad may intend to pen the story to highlight some historical aspects, the BJP and MIM will try to create enmity among two sections of the people using the film.

Though Mr. Vijayendra Prasad explained that the background of the film on ‘Razakars’ will be on the lines of his earlier film Bajrangi Bhaijan, the prevailing situation in the State will see distortion in every aspect and create trouble. “It would be just like playing with fire and instigate tensions and hatredness.”

He argued that some parts of history should be confined for the purpose of study only, and any attempts to film and screen them would lead to further divisions in society. The State government should wake up and ban any film that tries to provoke people and create violence, in the larger interests of the State and to maintain communal harmony.