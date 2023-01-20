Drone search helps find two of the three missing bodies inside Deccan Mall 

January 20, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It was around 2 p.m. on Friday, some 28 hours after fire broke out and soon engulfed the Deccan Mall on Ministers’ Road, that the police could proceed with search operation using drone cameras.

The six-storey commercial building, a stone’s throw away from KIMS Hospital and adjoining the Kachibowli basthi, was still smouldering, even as seven fire tenders were kept ready.

“The building is still hot, it could collapse, like the slab between the first and second floors did on Thursday. It’s impossible for anyone to enter and search,” a Fire officer at the site said.

The Hyderabad CLUES team that arrived to gather any evidence related to the three missing workers also returned with no option available.

Workers like Mithilesh Kumar, Roopesh and others, who were rescued using a skylift crane on Thursday, suspected that their co-workers — 22-year-old Zaheer, 32-year-old Waseem and 25-year-old Junaid — might be stuck in the building, as they could not be found anywhere.

And the suspicion only grew strong late on Thursday as the Ramgopalpet police were able to locate the cellphone network of the phones belonging to the three inside the building. The trio, reportedly, hailed from Gir Somnath district in Gujarat.

According to the police, two bodies, in a charred condition, were found on the drone footage from the second floor of the building after an hour of search using drones. Their identity could be established only after a forensic examination, which can be taken up on Saturday once when personnel are able to enter the premises and retrieve the remains.

Search for the third victim was still ongoing.

‘Seat of fire’

Officials from the Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services which launched a massive operation explained that establishing the seat of fire — the point of origin of fire — remained a huge challenge in the operation that lasted till the wee hours.

“The building owner dialed us at 10.30 a.m., about 45 minutes after fire broke out assuming it could be brought down. But the at least 1,000 tons of inflammable material stored in the first-level cellar caused the rapid spread of fire,” officials of Secunderabad Fire Station said.

The building owned by Deccan Corporate, manufacturer of T-shirts, uniforms, bags and gift articles, housed tons of cloth, flex rolls and chemicals. While one level in the basement included a printing section and a godown to store auto décor material, the floors above it stored knit fabric in custom-made metal racks that are fixed between the ceiling and the floor to accommodate maximum loads.

‘Not a short-circuit’

Officials from the Electricity department, following preliminary investigation into the incident, on Friday said that a short circuit could not have caused the fire accident.

There was power connection in the surrounding areas even when fire was raging in the building. The power was disconnected for the area around 11.15 a.m., officials said.