Drone Centre of Excellence at MJCET

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 29, 2022 22:35 IST

To keep students abreast with the latest developments in drone technology, the Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) has established a Drone Centre of Excellence at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

The centre was inaugurated on Saturday by chairman of Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society Mohammed Waliullah, secretary Zafar Javeed, vice-chairman Syed Abdul Wahab, joint secretary Masood Abdul Khader, and treasurer Mir Akbar Ali Khan, in the presence of other board members.

As per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, at least two faculty members are to be certified as remote pilots to impart knowledge to students and fly drones. In this regard, two faculty members Arshad Mohammed and G. Ravi Kiran were sponsored by the college and got trained as DGCA certified remote pilots by the Telangana State Aviation Academy.

The students will be trained to design, manufacture, calibrate and fly both autonomous and non-autonomous drones as per the DGCA norms for applications on video surveillance, photography, land or mines survey and pollution monitoring. Advisor and director Basher Ahmed and principal Mahipal Singh Rawat were among present.

