Driver who fled with ₹ 7 crore worth jewellery nabbed 

February 25, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The SR Nagar police, investigating the theft of ₹ 7 crore-worth jewellery by the car driver of a Gachibowli-based jeweller last week, nabbed the accused on Saturday.

The police recovered about 4,300 grams of gold ornaments and diamond necklaces, all worth about ₹ 7 crore from driver Velisetti Srinivas Posi. The incident took place on Friday (February 17), when a sales executive of the jewellery store along with driver Srinivas came to Madhura Nagar from Gachibowli to deliver a package to a customer.

While the sales executive had gone into the premises for the delivery, the driver knowing fully that more ornaments were in the car soon fled the scene.

According to DCP (West) D. Joel Davis, who disclosed the investigation details to media persons on Saturday, Srinivas had threatened another employee of the company, Abhinas, who was at a distance from the car. He flashed a knife at him when he obstructed his way, and fled the scene.

Police said Srinivas, 33, hailing from Kovvur of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, had joined the jeweller as a driver two months ago. It was found that he was influenced by the expensive jewellery and the high-value transactions, and he wanted to steal them and lead a luxurious life, the police said.

Six special teams were formed and footage from some 150 CCTVs were examined to nab him. After the incident last week, he had abandoned the car in Balanagar, and went to Narsampet in Warangal and then to Kovvur. He was arrested near Madhura Nagar on Saturday while attempting to sell some of the jewellery to a prospective customer.

The police recovered 43 eartops and pendants, 19 jhumkas, nine diamond necklaces and 11 waist chains from the accused.

