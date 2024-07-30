Driver on the run after sexual assault on a moving bus, co-driver arrested

The co-driver of a Prakasam-bound bus was arrested at Osmania University on Tuesday morning after a woman passenger was allegedly sexually assaulted on the moving bus. The key accused, who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, driving the bus is absconding. The victim dialled ‘100’ when the bus was near Medchal on the intervening night of July 29 and 30. The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Nirmal and native of Pamur village of Prakasam, was assaulted while she was travelling with her nine-year-old daughter.

The bus, belonging to Harikrishna Travels, was on its way from Nirmal in Telangana to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh.

The Osmania University (OU) Police arrested the co-driver Siddhaiah when the bus reached OU for dropping passengers. The key accused, the driver E. Krishna, is absconding, Inspector Rajender said. “A case was booked under the Section 64(1) (rape) and Siddhaiah was taken into custody for questioning. Efforts are underway to nab the driver against whom the complaint was lodged,” the official said. The management of Hyderabad-based Harikrishna Travels will be called for questioning, the official added.