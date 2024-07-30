GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driver on the run after sexual assault on a moving bus, co-driver arrested

Published - July 30, 2024 03:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The co-driver of a Prakasam-bound bus was arrested at Osmania University on Tuesday morning after a woman passenger was allegedly sexually assaulted on the moving bus. The key accused, who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, driving the bus is absconding. The victim dialled ‘100’ when the bus was near Medchal on the intervening night of July 29 and 30. The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Nirmal and native of Pamur village of Prakasam, was assaulted while she was travelling with her nine-year-old daughter.  

The bus, belonging to Harikrishna Travels, was on its way from Nirmal in Telangana to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh.

The Osmania University (OU) Police arrested the co-driver Siddhaiah when the bus reached OU for dropping passengers. The key accused, the driver E. Krishna, is absconding, Inspector Rajender said. “A case was booked under the Section 64(1) (rape) and Siddhaiah was taken into custody for questioning. Efforts are underway to nab the driver against whom the complaint was lodged,” the official said. The management of Hyderabad-based Harikrishna Travels will be called for questioning, the official added.  

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.