Driver of slain Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy succumbs to burn injuries

Twenty-seven year old Gurunatham, driver of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, who was burnt alive inside her office in Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district yesterday, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Gurunatham, personal driver of the Tahsildar, suffered 82 per cent burns while trying to save her yesterday when Kura Suresh, resident of Gouravelli village, set her afire inside the office.

It was Gurunatham and office attender Kavali Chandraiah (50), who rushed inside the chamber after she cried for help. Vijaya Reddy died on the spot while the assailant Kura Suresh escaped with burns and collapsed in front of the Abdullapurmet police station on Monday afternoon.

Both the office staff suffered grievous burn injuries and were rushed first to a local hospital and later shifted to Apollo DRDO Hospital in Kanchanbagh. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M.Bhagwat told The Hindu that Gurunatham died around 10.15 am after battling for life.

“Due to the severe burn injuries, he could not recover,” the Commissioner said adding that the body would be shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem. The mortal remains would later be taken to Veldanda village in Garidepally mandal of Suryapet district for the last rites.

Gurunatham is survived by wife Soundarya, who is eight months pregnant and a son 18-month old Siddarth.

The Commissioner said condition of Chandraiah was stable.

However, the accused Kura Suresh, who suffered third degree burns and is admitted into the Osmania General Hospital was critical.

Funeral of Tahsildar

The last rites of slain Tahsildar would be performed at Nagole crematorium. The mortal remains of Vijaya Reddy were brought to her residence in Kothapet Green Hills Colony in L.B.Nagar. A large number of revenue employees and others arrived at the residence of the Tahsildar and paid floral tributes.

The Revenue employees association has given a call to boycott duties across the State for the next three days.