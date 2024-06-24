GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Driver of private bus that overturned on ORR arrested for culpable homicide

Published - June 24, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of the private bus that overturned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Narsingi on Sunday night was booked under ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ and arrested on Monday. The incident had killed a 35-year-old person and injured 17 others.

The bus, belonging to Morning Star Travels bearing the registration PY05A1999, was on its way to Chennai from Hyderabad when it crashed into the road divider, a few kilometres ahead of Puppalaguda toll plaza on Sunday night. The passengers had started their journey from Gachibowli.

“It was later revealed that the driver, Govinda Reddy, had consumed liquor in the afternoon after his lunch. Though the bus started around 8.30 p.m. and the mishap was reported within 30 minutes into the journey, his BAC levels were found to be 187,” said an official from the Cyberabad police, adding that his blood sample was sent to FSL to get an official report.  

The mishap caused a two-kilometre long traffic jam on the ORR on Sunday night, which was cleared by the police officials within an hour. 

The person killed in the accident, Kolluri Mamatha, was a software employee from Hyderabad and was travelling to Chennai. Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, and the family was informed.

