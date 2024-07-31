ADVERTISEMENT

Driver of bus who allegedly raped woman passenger nabbed

Updated - July 31, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Osmania University police nabbed the prime accused in the case where a woman was sexually assaulted in a moving bus. Police said that the man, the driver of the bus, had got off the bus at Mettuguda before the police intercepted it at Tarnaka. 

The victim, a 26-year-old woman from Nirmal, was travelling with her nine-year-old daughter when she was allegedly approached by the bus driver E. Krishna.  “Krishna befriended her during the journey and allegedly sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the woman dialled 100 and informed the police about the incident, sharing the details of the sleeper bus,” said the police. 

The bus, registered under ‘Harikrishna Travels’, was on its way from Nirmal in Telangana to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh. The police set up a check-post in Tarnaka and intercepted the bus and found Siddaiah, the co-driver, at the wheel. “He was detained for questioning and the woman was sent to a hospital for medical examination. It was revealed during his questioning that Krishna, upon learning that the woman called the police, got off the bus about 3 km ahead of our check-post,” added the police. 

He was later nabbed with the help of technical evidence and clues. Siddaiah was also booked for aiding and abetting the offence. 

