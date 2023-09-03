HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driver killed as tree falls on his auto 

September 03, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old driver was crushed to death when a tree that got uprooted fell on his autorickshaw on the Old MLA Quarters-Hyderguda road in Narayanaguda police limits on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Ghouse Pasha of M.S. Maqtha.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 p.m. when Pasha was going towards Hyderguda from Ramkote, and the tree fell on his auto. The tree fell diagonally, completely crushing the vehicle and the driver. Footage of the tree uprooting, disrupting the electric lines and damaging a few vehicles below, was captured on one of the CCTVs in the area.

Pasha suffered severe bleeding and head injuries in the incident. He remained stuck under the heavy tree and battled for his life for nearly half-an-hour as locals and the police failed to extricate him.

A crane that arrived a little later helped remove Pasha from under the tree debris, but it was already late. The doctors at the nearest hospital where he was rushed to for emergency attention declared the victim ‘dead on arrival’.

Narayanaguda police said further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.