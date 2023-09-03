Driver killed as tree falls on his auto 

September 03, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 35-year-old driver was crushed to death when a tree that got uprooted fell on his autorickshaw on the Old MLA Quarters-Hyderguda road in Narayanaguda police limits on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Ghouse Pasha of M.S. Maqtha.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 p.m. when Pasha was going towards Hyderguda from Ramkote, and the tree fell on his auto. The tree fell diagonally, completely crushing the vehicle and the driver. Footage of the tree uprooting, disrupting the electric lines and damaging a few vehicles below, was captured on one of the CCTVs in the area.

Pasha suffered severe bleeding and head injuries in the incident. He remained stuck under the heavy tree and battled for his life for nearly half-an-hour as locals and the police failed to extricate him.

A crane that arrived a little later helped remove Pasha from under the tree debris, but it was already late. The doctors at the nearest hospital where he was rushed to for emergency attention declared the victim ‘dead on arrival’.

Narayanaguda police said further investigations are on.