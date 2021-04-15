Driver, co-driver of Prawns-laden container truck charred to death

In the impact of the accident, the front portion of the vehicle got mangled and caught fire. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad:

15 April 2021 12:55 IST

The victims were proceeding towards Mumbai from Narsapur of West Godavari District, in Andhra Pradesh.

Two persons, driver and the second driver, of a Prawns-laden container truck were charred to death when the vehicle crashed into a lorry moving in the same direction on the Nehru Outer Ring Road near Himayatsagar and caught fire in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victims Mrutunjaya Yadav of Thane, Maharashtra and Surya Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, were proceeding towards Mumbai from Narsapur of West Godavari District, in Andhra Pradesh.

As per Rajendra Nagar police, the duo started their journey on Wednesday evening in the ill-fated truck belonging to one Rayi Uma Maheshwar of Palakol.

When they reached ORR at Himayat Sagar around 4 a.m., Yadav, who was behind the wheel, lost control and rammed into the lorry moving in the same direction, while Kumar was asleep in the cabin.

The impact of the accident was such that the front portion got mangled and the entire vehicle caught fire, as a result both the drivers were burnt alive. Soon, police along with a fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused off the flames.

The bodies were burnt beyond recognition and they were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy, they said. A case was registered and a probe is on.