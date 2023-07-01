ADVERTISEMENT

Driver, cleaner burnt alive in road accident

July 01, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MEDAK

 

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a driver and a cleaner were burnt alive in a road accident which took place at Kasulapur village in Narsingi mandal of Medak district on Friday.

According to Ramayampet circle inspector P. Lakshman, the incident took place when a container lorry going to Nizamabad from Hyderabad stopped by the roadside due to a technical snag, and a van going in the same direction rammed it.

The impact of the accident was such that the van went up in flames. The driver and cleaner of the van were burnt alive. The victims were identified driver Bhajatri Basvaraj, 35, and cleaner Pujari Nagaraj, 27, belonging to Karnataka.

On receiving information, police and fire staff reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The bodies were retrieved from the half-burnt container. Police registered a case and are investigating into the incident.

