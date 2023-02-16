Driver arrested for setting three buses on fire 

February 16, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 35-year-old man, who reportedly bore a grudge after his employers allegedly beat him up for not working on a Sunday, was arrested for setting three buses of the travel company on fire near IDL lake of Kukatpally in the early hours of Monday. The police also booked a case against the owners for beating the driver.

Kukatpally ACP A. Chandra Shekar said that Veerababu worked as a driver for Bharathi Travels and was asked to work on a Sunday by the owner, Krishna Reddy. “When he refused to work on a Sunday, he was allegedly beaten up by Krishna Reddy and his relative Yashwanth Reddy, at the office. Boring a grudge, Veerababu, in an inebriated condition, allegedly set fire to three vehicles, including one travel and two mini buses. Following a complaint from the owners, the police arrested Veerababu on Wednesday.

However, the police found bruises and wounds on Veerababu’s body and he revealed during questioning that he was allegedly beaten up by the owners. “When asked about the motive behind burning the buses, he shared that he was beaten up for not working on a Sunday. Following a complaint from him, the police booked cases against Krishna Reddy and Yashwanth Reddy.