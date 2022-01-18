Driver and owner booked for road accident

Rash driving had led to death of techie on Jan. 9

Both the driver without a valid driving licence, and the truck owner who hired him were booked for ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ in the January 9 accident in KPHB Colony police station limits that led to the death of a young techie.

Yeddula Jagan Mohan Reddy, 28, hailing from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, who was riding his motorcycle was run over by the truck around 4 a.m. near metro pillar no 756. He had succumbed to his injuries while undergoing critical care.

The police, after gathering preliminary evidence, on Tuesday said the tipper driver, Odde Ravinder, 25, did not possess a valid driver’s licence. His driving was rash, negligent and dangerous.

Kunchapu Venkatesh, the truck owner, also a resident of Gajularamaram as Ravinder, had hired him knowing the risks of driving heavy and transport vehicles, the police said.

Ravinder and Venkatesh, in addition to the 304-II case, were also booked under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. The duo was remanded to judicial custody.