DRI seizes gold worth ₹4.31 crore on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway 

May 04, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four people for carrying unaccounted gold worth ₹4.31 crore.  

Following a tip off, a vehicle with four people travelling to Kolkata, was intercepted at Pantangi toll plaza on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. “On searching the vehicle, 35 cut pieces of smuggled gold bars weighing 5.964 kilograms, valued at ₹4.31 crore, were found ingeniously concealed in secret cavity inside the vehicle,” the officials said.  

Both the gold and the vehicle were seized and the four occupants of the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the officials said, adding that the case is currently under investigation.  

