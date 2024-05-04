GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DRI seizes gold worth ₹4.31 crore on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway 

May 04, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four people for carrying unaccounted gold worth ₹4.31 crore.  

Following a tip off, a vehicle with four people travelling to Kolkata, was intercepted at Pantangi toll plaza on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. “On searching the vehicle, 35 cut pieces of smuggled gold bars weighing 5.964 kilograms, valued at ₹4.31 crore, were found ingeniously concealed in secret cavity inside the vehicle,” the officials said.  

Both the gold and the vehicle were seized and the four occupants of the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the officials said, adding that the case is currently under investigation.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.