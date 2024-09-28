GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRI seizes foreign origin gold worth ₹3.71 crore in Hyderabad

Published - September 28, 2024 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Hyderabad has seized foreign origin gold valued at ₹3.71 crore being smuggled from Coimbatore to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted three individuals at the Raikal Toll Plaza in Telangana on September 27. The trio was traveling in a red SUV. Upon inspection, the officers discovered that the gold was concealed in a specially made cavity below the handbrake of the vehicle.

“The seized gold, weighing 4,778 gm, consisted of 18 gold bars and cut pieces of 99.9% purity. The vehicle and the three individuals were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody,” said an official release. Further investigation into the smuggling racket are underway.

