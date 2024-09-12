ADVERTISEMENT

DRI seizes foreign-origin gold worth ₹2.94 crore in Hyderabad

Published - September 12, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign-origin gold valued at ₹2.94 crore in Hyderabad. The gold was being smuggled from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a white SUV on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 11. “Upon inspection, the gold was found ingeniously concealed in two specially made cavities within the car. One cavity was hidden beneath the dashboard on the left side of the driver’s seat, while the other was located on the trunk frame behind the car,” an official release said. 

A total of 3,982.070 grams of foreign origin gold was recovered. The gold, along with the vehicle, has been seized, and the two individuals traveling in the car have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US