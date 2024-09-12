GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRI seizes foreign-origin gold worth ₹2.94 crore in Hyderabad

Published - September 12, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign-origin gold valued at ₹2.94 crore in Hyderabad. The gold was being smuggled from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a white SUV on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 11. “Upon inspection, the gold was found ingeniously concealed in two specially made cavities within the car. One cavity was hidden beneath the dashboard on the left side of the driver’s seat, while the other was located on the trunk frame behind the car,” an official release said. 

A total of 3,982.070 grams of foreign origin gold was recovered. The gold, along with the vehicle, has been seized, and the two individuals traveling in the car have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are underway.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.