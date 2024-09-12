DRI seizes foreign-origin gold worth ₹2.94 crore in Hyderabad

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign-origin gold valued at ₹2.94 crore in Hyderabad. The gold was being smuggled from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a white SUV on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 11. “Upon inspection, the gold was found ingeniously concealed in two specially made cavities within the car. One cavity was hidden beneath the dashboard on the left side of the driver’s seat, while the other was located on the trunk frame behind the car,” an official release said.

A total of 3,982.070 grams of foreign origin gold was recovered. The gold, along with the vehicle, has been seized, and the two individuals traveling in the car have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are underway.