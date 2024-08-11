ADVERTISEMENT

DRI arrests man with gold worth over ₹1 crore at RGIA

Published - August 11, 2024 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,390.85 gm of gold worth over ₹1 crore from a male passenger at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the DRI, the gold was being smuggled from Dubai to Hyderabad by the passenger travelling onboard Emirates flight EK–528.

Based on intelligence, the Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU) and DRI officials intercepted the suspected passenger at the exit area of international arrival hall.

“After thorough questioning and scanning of the passenger and his luggage, two yellow coloured large metal bars in the shape of battery were found in his left shoe and his backpack respectively. A metal chain was also recovered,” the DRI said in an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man was arrested and booked under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US