DRI arrests man with gold worth over ₹1 crore at RGIA

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,390.85 gm of gold worth over ₹1 crore from a male passenger at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on August 9.

According to the DRI, the gold was being smuggled from Dubai to Hyderabad by the passenger travelling onboard Emirates flight EK–528.

Based on intelligence, the Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU) and DRI officials intercepted the suspected passenger at the exit area of international arrival hall.

“After thorough questioning and scanning of the passenger and his luggage, two yellow coloured large metal bars in the shape of battery were found in his left shoe and his backpack respectively. A metal chain was also recovered,” the DRI said in an official release.

The man was arrested and booked under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under way.