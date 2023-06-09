‘DRF ready for monsoon mission’

June 09, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

With the news of monsoon hitting Kerala, the Disaster Response Force of the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing in the GHMC is gearing up to meet the challenge of heavy rains in the city.

Citizens may reach the EV & DM control room on the phone numbers 040-29555500 or 9000113667 to report about any monsoon-related emergency.

EVDM Director N. Prakash Reddy, during a media conference on Thursday, detailed the monsoon preparations by the wing.

A total 27 DRF teams equipped with all necessary safety equipment, rescue tools, dewatering pumps and motors will be available round-the-clock at vulnerable points in GHMC area to carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies. Three more teams are being formed to cover all the 30 circles, he shared. Also available are back hoe loader machinery, load-all tractors with all necessary accessories, and skid steer loader with barricading attachment and rock breaker attachment, all of which are useful in incidents of building collapse.

Emergency vehicles with manpower are being provided to the police commissionerates of Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda for attending to rescue operations within their limits.

Advanced life support ambulances are stationed at different locations in each zone to attend any emergency situations.

Wireless handsets have been procured for strengthening communication and filling up lags during emergencies. Ten green waste teams with vehicles will lift tree fall waste.

“More equipment such as those used by the National Disaster Response Force is being procured, which will be used in lifting slabs and locating victims amid the debris,” Mr. Reddy said.

A total 50 employees have been sent to the NDRF for training.

Mr. Reddy said a total 54 water logging points have been identified, a majority of which are under the Rachakonda Commissionerate. Each DRF team will have 15 to 18 workers distributed among three shifts.

