Dream big and chase your goals, P V Sindhu advises students

Film producer Abhishek Agarwal (right) adopts Timmapur village of Rangareddy district. Also seen are badminton player P.V. Sindhu, UP Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta (third left), Anupam Kher, film director Vivek Agnihotri (second left), Kavya Kishan Reddy(centre) and others in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

India’s ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu appealed to the students of a Government School in Timmapur to make use of the best of facilities provided to them.

The champion shuttler, speaking at the function put up to mark the adoption of Timmapur in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district by Abhishek Agarwal, producer of Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, in the city on Sunday.

“It is a great gesture on behalf of Mr. Abhishek to adopt the village and also present laptops to the students of the school. This should actually inspire the young students to dream big and chase the goals in life and in sport too with the desired seriousness and commitment,” Sindhu said.

“It is not easy to adopt a village, you need a big heart to do that and hats off to you Abhishek sir,” she said. “I hope you (students) will all put up the desired efforts and become big and be an inspiration to others,” she added.

For his part, Mr. Abhishek said he was always keen to give back something to the society and thought one of the best ways was to adopt a village and he chose Timmapur for obvious reasons.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, film personalities Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Kavya Kishan Reddy, wife of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, were among those present.