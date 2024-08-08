DRDO shares tech behind biodegradable bags with over 40 firms

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shared the technology behind the packaging product that a team led by its scientist K. Veerabrahmam has developed using PBAT, a biodegradable polymer derived from petroleum products or plant oils, with more than 40 companies.

DRDO and its partners are committed to keeping the biodegradable bags cost-effective, notwithstanding the relatively higher cost of production. As compared to ₹140 per kg of conventional plastics bags, cost of production of the biodegradable bags ranges ₹160-₹180 per kg, Mr. Veerabrahmam said in a release on DRDO sharing the technology free of cost with the firms.

PBAT-based biodegradable packaging is set to transform the market with its remarkable strength and durability, comparable to conventional plastics. Environmental impact studies, including the IS 17088 test, confirmed that the biodegradable bags decompose within three months, leaving no harmful residue and ensuring they are compostable.

By sharing the technology free of cost and fostering collaborations, “we aim to scale up production and distribution efficiently,” he said.

Tirumala laddus in bags

The biodegradable bags are now being used for distributing laddus in Tirumala. This pilot project serves as a model for further implementation in tourist destinations, coastal areas, and other regions, promoting the widespread adoption of biodegradable packaging solutions. The potential applications of this technology extend beyond carry bags. Biodegradable materials can be utilized for medical waste bags, aprons, garbage bags, nursery bags, shrink films, and packing films.

Obtaining a patent for this technology is in progress. The research was conducted by the Advanced Systems Laboratory of DRDO in Hyderabad, the release said.