GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRDL programme director gets NIT-Warangal DDA award

Published - October 13, 2024 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) programme director Jaiteerth R. Joshi has been conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award (DAA) 2024 by NIT, Warangal during its 66th Foundation Day celebrations for his significant contributions towards skill development of engineering students to make them industry-ready.

The award was presented by NIT-Warangal director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi in the august presence of Director General, Missiles & Strategic Systems, DRDO U. Raja Babu. Prof. Subhudhi gave a welcome address and Mr. Raja Babu gave a foundation day lecture on ‘New trends in technology in warfare’.

Early during the course of the day, Mr. Joshi delivered a lecture on ‘Missile Programmes — Academia and Industry Outreach’ and emphasised the collaborative approach among R&D Institutions, academia and the industry. Other awardees were Glory Swarupa, Nagarjuna Venna, Veerachary, M Shivajiand and Singh, said a press release.

Published - October 13, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.