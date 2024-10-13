DRDL programme director gets NIT-Warangal DDA award

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) programme director Jaiteerth R. Joshi has been conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award (DAA) 2024 by NIT, Warangal during its 66th Foundation Day celebrations for his significant contributions towards skill development of engineering students to make them industry-ready.

The award was presented by NIT-Warangal director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi in the august presence of Director General, Missiles & Strategic Systems, DRDO U. Raja Babu. Prof. Subhudhi gave a welcome address and Mr. Raja Babu gave a foundation day lecture on ‘New trends in technology in warfare’.

Early during the course of the day, Mr. Joshi delivered a lecture on ‘Missile Programmes — Academia and Industry Outreach’ and emphasised the collaborative approach among R&D Institutions, academia and the industry. Other awardees were Glory Swarupa, Nagarjuna Venna, Veerachary, M Shivajiand and Singh, said a press release.