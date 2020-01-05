Reservation for wards fixed in municipalities in old undivided Adilabad district by draw of lots

In the run up to the Municipal election, authorities in all the four districts - constituting the erstwhile undivided Adilabad - completed allocation of reservations to wards in all the 11 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The reservations were fixed through a draw of lots by Collectors of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts for Municipalities under their respective jurisdiction.

Objections were the reason

The draw of lots was done in the presence of representatives of various political parties as per regulations. It was done in wards where objections were received with respect to reservation as per population.

Meanwhile, of the 11 Municipalities for which reservations were declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), Kyathanpalli, Naspur and Bellampally, all in Mancherial district have been earmarked for the Scheduled Castes.

Among the remaining in Mancherial district, Bhainsa, Khanapur and Nirmal, all in Nirmal district, have been reserved for Backward Classes. While Chennur, Luxettipet in Mancherial district, Kagaznagar in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Adilabad in Adilabad district have been reserved for General category