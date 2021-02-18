Draw of lots for 55 news bars in GHMC on Friday

HYDERABAD

18 February 2021 19:55 IST

The ‘draw of lots’ for the new 55 bars in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits would be held at Ananthula Ramreddy gardens, Nagole-Bandlaguda road, Arunodaya Nagar, Nagole, at 11 a.m. of Friday. The procedure was conducted in all the municipalities on Thursday except GHMC. Of the 159 new bars across the State, 55 are located in GHMC limits and 1,338 applications were received for it.

