Draw inspiration from Abdul Kalam, students told

Science and technology plays a vital role in day-to-day life, Warangal Rural Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gandra Jyothi said.

Inaugurating the 47th Jawaharlal Nehru District Level Science, Mathematics and Environmental Exhibition 2019, held at Abdul Kalam Pranganam, Siddartha High school, at Chennaraopet, she said students must draw inspiration from the great scientist and former President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, who had designed missiles to protect the country from enemies.

She stressed the need for being self-sufficient and strong in the field of science and technology to ensure the growth of the country on a par with global standards. She also recalled the initiatives of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who played a key role in the development of agricultural sector.

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy who expressed happiness over organising the science exhibition in his constituency advised the students to utilise the science exhibition as a platform to project their innovations. Terming students as future scientists, he urged the teachers to hone the skills of children right from the tender age.

DEO Warangal Rural D Vaasanthi told the students to work hard to earn recognition to their exhibits so that they would be short-listed for state level and ultimately for the national level. She also emphasised the role of teachers in the development of the students. “We are trying to train the children in sports in addition to the academics so that they would acquire multidimensional skills,” she said.

She commended the students of ZPHS Orugonda who were selected for the south India science exhibition. Government Degree College Narsampet principal Dr Chandramouli, Kakatiya University Executive Council member Dr Madan Kumar and District Science Officer Dr K Srinivas were among others who spoke. In all, around 400 exhibits were exhibited in the exhibition.