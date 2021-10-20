Dramatic drop in seizure of LSD blots in last 4 years

Excise officials seized 800 blots in 2017, and only 400 since then

The highest number of LSD blots seized by Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials was in 2017, when a series of drug busts in and around Hyderabad sent shock waves across the city. Thereafter, a massive dip in seizure of the contraband has been observed.

According to details provided by sources in the Excise department, a little over 800 blots of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) were seized in 2017 alone. And only half of it — around 400 LSD blots — were seized in the next four years (from 2018 to mid-October 2021).

In case of ganja seizure in the past five years, the highest of over 4,000 kgs each was seized in 2019 and 2020, and the lowest of 2,291 kgs this year (till mid-October).

The sale, transport, and other aspects of drugs and narcotics would be discussed at a meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the meeting with senior official of the Home and Excise departments.

From Monday, officials and staff in the Excise department have been involved in gathering data of the narcotics seizures, and jotting down the methods used to control the transport, sale, and peddling of the contraband in the State. “All of us have been involved in recalling the strategies used to control the menace of narcotics in the State. Seizure of the drugs would improve if technological resources to get call data record (CDR) and mobile phone tracking are provided to the Excise department. Currently, after we get a tip-off from a peddler or a source, we have to rely on the police department to get CDR or other information which can be gathered using technological means,” sources in the department said. They added that more funds are needed to cultivate the network of informers.

Request for postings

Issuing posting orders would also help in better control over narcotics supply, feel officials. “Currently, some of us are holding two to four additional posts. In a few cases, two people of same cadre are posted in the same Excise station. Each district can be closely monitored by distributing all of us evenly,” sources said.

Around 50 officials from the Excise department received promotions in mid-July this year. But the posting orders have not been issued yet. They were elevated to the posts of Additional Commissioner, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner, Excise Superintendents, etc.