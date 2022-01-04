‘Drama Starts’ tweets Revanth on Sanjay arrest

HYDERABAD

04 January 2022 19:54 IST

In a sarcastic comment on the arrest of BJP State president and Lok Sabha member B. Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth termed it as a drama.

On Tuesday morning Mr. Revanth tweeted: “Drama Starts!! Part 1- Bandi Sanjay arrest. Part 2- JP Nadda ji to be taken into custody today. All this shows BJP as the primary opposition in Telangana? Now that I made this public, lets watch the drama unfold.. @INCIndia @RahulGandhi.”

