ADVERTISEMENT

Drama competition in Warangal from February 14-18

February 12, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Theatre lovers in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet are in for a treat as the five-day Telugu Language Invitation Drama Competition is set to begin at Nerella Venumadhav Kala Pranganam at Public Gardens in Hanamkonda at 6.30 p.m. on February 14.

The Warangal-based Sahrudaya Literary and Cultural Organisation, in collaboration with the State department of Language and Culture, and the Telangana State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation Limited will organise the drama competitions as part of the mega event christened S’ahitya, Nataka Rajathotsavalu-2023’.

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA D.Vinay Bhaskar will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, said organisers of the event. Vasantha Rajeeyam (Lakumadevi), a historic verse-play, will be staged by the Warangal-based Kakatiya Nataka Kalaparishat troupe on Tuesday evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Presentation of awards and felicitation of noted theatre artists, and classical music exponents, besides a host of other programmes will mark the five-day event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US