Drama competition in Warangal from February 14-18

February 12, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - WARANGAL

Theatre lovers in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet are in for a treat as the five-day Telugu Language Invitation Drama Competition is set to begin at Nerella Venumadhav Kala Pranganam at Public Gardens in Hanamkonda at 6.30 p.m. on February 14.

The Warangal-based Sahrudaya Literary and Cultural Organisation, in collaboration with the State department of Language and Culture, and the Telangana State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation Limited will organise the drama competitions as part of the mega event christened S’ahitya, Nataka Rajathotsavalu-2023’.

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA D.Vinay Bhaskar will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, said organisers of the event. Vasantha Rajeeyam (Lakumadevi), a historic verse-play, will be staged by the Warangal-based Kakatiya Nataka Kalaparishat troupe on Tuesday evening.

Presentation of awards and felicitation of noted theatre artists, and classical music exponents, besides a host of other programmes will mark the five-day event.