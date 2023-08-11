HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drainage to be expanded to prevent flooding of Lingampally underpass in Hyderabad

August 11, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making plans to expand the stormwater drain near Lingampally Railway underpass to find a permanent solution for the frequent flooding of the road even after moderate rain.

Inundation of the road under the bridge was one of the many reasons for heavy traffic jams in Serilingampally, and during a recent spell of heavy rains, the traffic police had to shut down the road between Lingampally and Gachibowli due to heavy waterlogging.

GHMC authorities are still weighing their options between expansion of the existing stormwater channel and construction of a new RCC box drain alongside the existing channel.

The existing drain is proving to be insufficient to carry the excess water from the Chakalivani Cheruvu upstream which gets its inflows from the surplus drain of the Gopi Cheruvu. While Gopi Cheruvu is spread over 71 acres, the present extent of Chakalivani Cheruvu is only 16.2 acres, which results in abundant overflows every time it rains heavily.

The existing surplus drain is of six feet width, and flows through a culvert to the other side of the road, from where it meanders to a great length, partly open and partly closed, before merging into the Manjeera river. While the width of the drain in Lingampally had been enough to carry the flows before the area got populated, it is not the case anymore.

Several colonies have come up surrounding the two lakes, which has turned the area densely populated. Due to this, the stormwater run-off has increased abundantly, rendering the existing infrastructure inadequate.

The stormwater drain needs to be enhanced to at least 15 feet in width, says the legislator of the Serilingampally constituency A. Gandhi, adding that an RCC box drain needs to be laid to circumvent the shifting of utilities such as electricity poles and water supply lines.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.