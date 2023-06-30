Drain to be the site of waterfront development in Hyderabad

June 30, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation seeks to spruce up and beautify the drain between Fatehnagar STP and the recently developed rain garden underneath the Begumpet flyover, to make it aesthetically appealing and environment-friendly.

The civic body has invited proposals for consultancy services for preparation of detailed project report for ‘Waterfront Development from Fathehnagar STP to Rain Garden Begumpet’ for a length of 1.9 kilometres.

The site holds great potential to become an aesthetically pleasing and environmentally sustainable corridor, the attached note said. The width of nalla varies around 15-45 metres and the site is well connected through the Metro Rail corridor, MMTS stations and other major road network.

Currently, the nalla is very polluted and lacks visual appeal and integration with the surrounding community, the note mentioned.

The consultant will be required to prepare a comprehensive plan with detailed designs and infrastructure layouts that can integrate development of vehicular and cycle parking facilities, street furniture, signage, and landscaping along project stretch, the note said.

The design may include elements such as souvenir shops, cycle tracks, play areas for children, rescue and medical facilities, landscaping, seating, toilets, tourism components, promenades, musical fountains, entertainment activities, food courts, viewing decks, walk ways and aquariums, the concept note said.

Themed sculptures, glow parks and open air theatres are also proposed as part of the project. Last date for submission of bids is July 11.

A couple of years ago, HMDA had developed a Rain Garden in order to develop and beautify the storm water drain at the intersection of the Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas at Begumpet.

The HMDA has also recently taken up lake front park development at Suram Cheruvu, Bandlaguda, Pedda Cheruvu, Raviryal, strengthening and beautification of tank bund at Pedda Cheruvu in Bhongir, besides beautification of promenade and river view park at Bibinagar.